Flooding work is praised in study

A partnership project to reduce the risk of flooding in part of North Tyneside has been hailed a success in a national study.

An event last month arranged by Northumbrian Water saw findings from a report about collaborative working between water companies and other agencies responsible for flood risk being presented to attendees.

Organisations heard how joining forces to tackle flooding can help deliver multiple social, economic and environmental benefits, which includes unlocking investment that otherwise might not be feasible.

Among the examples of best practice highlighted in the study, which was led by UK Water Industry Research Limited, was work in Killingworth and Longbenton.

The work in North Tyneside – being carried out in partnership by Northumbrian Water, North Tyneside Council and the Environment Agency – will help to reduce the risk of flooding by reducing the amount of surface water that enters the sewer network.

Richard Warneford, wastewater director at Northumbrian Water, said: “It was great to hear that the national report highlights how we are already leading the way with partnership working here in the North East.

“At Northumbrian Water we know how devastating sewer flooding can be and are committed to working closely with our partners to reduce flood risk.

“This study confirms how effective it can be to work together and help bring wider benefits to communities.”