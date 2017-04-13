Fly-tipper who dumped hundreds of tyres is fined

A fly-tipper who left a trail of waste across the countryside has been fined.

Northumberland County Council brought the action after tyres were dumped in Northumberland.

Graham Patterson, 26, of Park View, Whitley Bay, has been ordered to pay a total of £1,378.

He was also given a three-month curfew that means he must reside indoors between the hours of 7pm until 7am and will be monitored by an electronic tag.

In December last year, the van used during his dumping spree was seized and destroyed by council officials.

Originally from Northumberland but now living on Tyneside, the offender was caught last year dumping more than 100 unwanted tyres at East Sleekburn and Wansbeck Riverside Country Park.

The fly-tipper was traced following an investigation by Northumberland County Council’s environmental enforcement team.

They were able to identify his vehicle from photographs, CCTV and video footage provided by an independent witness.

After the case, officials warned others thinking of dumping their waste.

Peter Simpson, public health protection manager at the county council, said: “Fly-tipping is a very serious offence because of the damage it causes to the environment, as well as the cost to the taxpayer of clearing and disposing of the waste.

“This latest successful prosecution is the result of the council’s ongoing zero tolerance approach to fly-tipping.

“Unfortunately the use of illegal waste carriers, often advertising through social media, appears to be on the rise so I would like to remind the public and businesses that the law requires them to only hand over their waste to a registered waste carrier.”

Residents and businesses who are getting waste removed independently are advised to ask to see the operator’s waste carrier licence and whether the waste is being taken to an authorised site.