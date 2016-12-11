Flyball dogs soar to help with charity

A talented dog has helped raise £170 for Children In Need.

Whitley Wonders Flyball dogs, Sally and Little Ted also joined Ollie at K9, along with over 30 other dogs in a fast and furious two-hour agility marathon.

Lesley Snowdon, Ollie’s owner, said: “Ollie’s real job is competing for Whitley Wonders at tournaments around the country but in his spare time he loves doing agility and I’m so proud of how much he has raised.”

Judith Yeoman, at the marathon with flyball dog Little Ted, a working cocker, said: “Collies and spaniels are very successful in flyball but at our Sunday flyball sessions we also have other breeds so any active dog can enjoy this fast growing dog sport.”