Football team nets new kit deal

Young footballers are celebrating after scoring a new sponsorship deal.

North Shields Juniors Under 11 Yellows have netted the new kit deal with ADP Precision.

The team, captained by Lucas Ingledew, were delighted to welcome Peter Cornish and Anthony Ingledew, of ADP, to present the new strips ahead of a recent game.

ADP are sub contract precision engineers, supplying to the pharmaceutical, automotive, rail, oil and gas sectors with customers across the UK, employing around 20 key staff.

North Shields Juniors play in the Pinpoint Recruitment Junior Football League 4 and have been supported by ADP for the last three years.

A team spokesman said: “We are massively thankful for their support to the team and to local youth football.”