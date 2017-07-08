Former trainee takes on key role on Metro

A former trainee has risen through the ranks to take charge of the Tyne and Wear Metro Depot in Newcastle.

Paul Patrick, a former apprentice fitter who first joined Metro in 1995, is Metro’s new head of fleet engineering, being responsible for looking after Metro’s fleet of 90 trains.

Paul, of Whitley Bay, started in his new role in January and is already working hard to drive through improvements in Metro train reliability.

The 37-year-old is responsible for leading all of the fleet maintenance and the management of the Metro depot in South Gosforth.

Paul said: “When I arrived here as an apprentice, I never envisaged that one day I would be in this position.

“My aim is to deliver a much more reliable fleet of Metro trains, because we know it is a big headache for customers when breakdowns occur. It creates delays.

“It’s a big challenge, given the age of our train fleet, but the aim is to reduce the number of train faults.

“It is the staff on the shop floor who will make us succeed and that is why I am always keen to get out here and engage with them.”

After Paul joined as an apprentice he become a depot foreman and then a fleet duty manager in 2010.

He took up his new job just ten weeks before the end of the Metro operating concession.

Nexus took over the direct operation of Metro at the beginning of April this year.