Forum members enjoy some super seasonal entertainment

Eggstra activities were on the agenda at North Tyneside Disability Forum as members held their annual Easter celebration.

Members got into the spirit of the occasion by making Easter Bonnets to display in a parade around the forum’s Shiremoor Centre base, and there were competitions, such as Name The Chick.

As well as a tombola, raffle and sing-song, there was also lunch to enjoy.

And Dr Colin Bradshaw gave a presentation about wildlife on St Mary’s Island and the nature reserve.

Lead community development worker Liz Turnbull said: “Everyone said they’d had a lovely time.

“These events are free to everyone and without the support of our volunteers, members and supporters we could not make these super activities happen.”

The event took place on Friday, April 7.

The forum organises a weekly programme of activities for people of all abilities.

Ms Turnbull added: “Most sessions are free, although we do ask for a small donation towards tea and coffee.

“Every penny goes back into the forum so that we can do loads more fun or learning activities for anyone living in the North Tyneside area.”

For more information about the forum call 0191 200 8570, email liz.turnbull@ntdf.co.uk or visit the website www.ntdf.co.uk