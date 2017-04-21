Four candidates to battle it out for Elected Mayor role

Four candidates are set to battle it out in next month’s Mayoral election.

Ahead of the snap General Election set for June 8, residents in North Tyneside will head to the polls on Thursday, May 4, with the result being announced the following day.

Labour’s current Mayor, Norma Redfearn, has announced her intention to stand again.

She was voted into the role in 2013 and is looking to become the first Mayor to serve back-to-back terms.

Both Conservative and Liberal Democrat parties will stand, and they will be joined in the battle by UKIP.

Former Northumbria Police detective inspector Stewart Hay is looking to become the third Conservative Elected Mayor since the role was created in 2002.

Last year, he stood as a candidate to become the Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner.

John Appleby, head of mechanical engineering at Newcastle University, is once again the Liberal Democrat candidate in the election. He has previously been a councillor at Newcastle City Council.

Stuart Houghton, of Monkseaton, is UKIP’s candidate in the election. He has worked in both the education and social service departments in local authorities.