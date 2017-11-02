Four firework displays planned in North Tyneside

A host of firework shows are taking place to mark Bonfire Night.

The annual North Tyneside Fireworks Display, organised by North Tyneside Council, will take place on The Links, Whitley Bay, on Sunday.

Thousands are expected to watch the display. There are fairground rides and refreshments from 6pm and the display starts at 7pm.

• For the first time, limited VIP tickets are for sale for seats in the 35m Viewing Tower at Segedunum Roman Fort in Wallsend for the annual Fireworks at the Fort display today (Thursday).

Tickets are £10 and include refreshments and buffet – booking is essential. To book visit www.segedunumromanfort.org.uk

Doors open at 4pm with the display at 6.30pm.

• Tynemouth Cricket Club’s annual display will be on Saturday. Gates open at 5pm, bonfire lit at 6pm and display at 7pm.

Admission is £5 for adults, £2 children, and £12 family.

• Blue Flames Sporting Club, in Benton, will hold their annual fireworks on Sunday. Doors open at 4pm with the display at 6.30pm.

Advanced tickets are £4.50 for adults and £3.50 for children. Tickets on the night are £5 and £4. There will be children’s rides, bouncy castle, festive stalls and more.