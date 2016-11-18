Four make final of national science contest

Four students have made it through to the final of a science competition after impressing judges.

Monkseaton Middle School’s Year 7 pupils Amy Heron, Alyssa Rannie, Emily Morris and Jasmine Tindale-Nixon worked on a group entry while Elize Hornby, also Year 7, submitted an independent project in the Big Bang UK Young Scientists and Engineers Competition.

Judges were impressed by projects looking at why people eat when they’re not hungry (and vice versa) and an investigation into how gender affects lifespan.

The group will join more 200 other teams from across the UK in the finals at the Birmingham NEC next March.

Gillian Whitmell, head of science from Monkseaton Middle School, said: “To have teams through to the national final for the third year in a row is the icing on the cake.”

“Amy, Alyssa, Emily, Jasmine and Elize can’t wait to show off their projects again and hope to come back from the UK finals in March with an award!”

She added: “Having the opportunity to put theory into practice has been great fun and has given our students an idea of just how interesting a career in science could be.

“The projects have helped the students develop technical skills and learn how to work together to meet tight deadlines.

The annual contest recognises and rewards young people’s achievements in all areas of science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM).

Commenting on Monkseaton Middle School’s students’ success, Paul Jackson, chief executive of EngineeringUK, which organises The Competition, said: “This year’s entries to The Big Bang Competition highlight how talented the UK’s young scientists and engineers are.

“It’s easy to see why these projects have secured a place at the national finals.

“We’re now excited about seeing all the finalists come together at The Fair in March, where they will have the chance to impress the judges and inspire other young visitors.

“Congratulations to Amy, Alyssa, Emily, Jasmine and Elize, and good luck for March.”