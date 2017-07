Metro passengers found out if they were on the right track for fitness with free health checks.

The pilot scheme for people in their 40s saw on-the-spot checks offered at Four Lane Ends Interchange in Longbenton in a scheme by North Tyneside Council, Newcastle City Council, HealthWORKS Newcastle and the NUFC Foundation.

The 15-minute assessment included blood pressure and cholesterol checks, a lifestyle questionnaire and a body mass test.