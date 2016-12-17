Fresh campaign urges smokers to quit for Christmas

Smokers are being urged to ditch tobacco or switch to an e-cigarette in the run-up to Christmas to save money and improve health.

Fresh is encouraging people to make 2017 the year they go smoke-free or try switching to an e-cig instead of smoking during the Christmas party season.

Switching to an e-cig is estimated to be 95 per cent safer than smoking and can save smokers thousands of pounds over the course of a year.

And for those looking to quit, support is available from free local Stop Smoking Services.

Ailsa Rutter, director of Fresh, said: “Christmas is a time when a lot of people are out letting their hair down and enjoying themselves.

“However, the excesses of the festive season can lead to some people smoking more and really regretting it.

“Most smokers would like to be able to quit and we’re urging everyone to give it another go for New Year. Every pack of tobacco cigarettes can lead to a mutation which can cause cancer.

“Stop-smoking services can provide really effective support and products to ease the cravings. And a good starting point could be switching to an e-cig in time for the Christmas party season.”

Figures show people who smoke 15 cigarettes a day could save around £47 a week, £205 a month and up to £2,467 a year.

Coun Margaret Hall, cabinet member for Public Health, said: “The festive period is fast-approaching and we’re encouraging people to give themselves the best gift possible and quit smoking for Christmas.

“You can save so much money by stopping smoking completely or even switching over to an e-cigarette, making the holidays that little bit happier for you and everyone around you.

“We have such a fantastic range of support that anyone can access in North Tyneside and I’d urge anyone that feels like they need help to stop to take advantage of it.”

Anyone interested in stopping smoking should contact 0345 2000 101 for information on the stop smoking services provided in GP practices, pharmacies and in drop in sessions in community venues.