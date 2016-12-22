Fresh CCTV appeal after alleged sex assault on Metro

Police investigating an alleged sexual assault at a Metro station in North Tyneside have released CCTV footage of a man they would like to trace.

Two 16-year-old girls were approached by an older man at Whitley Bay Metro station at around 11.30pm on Sunday, August 28, and allegedly tried to grope one of them.

He then got on the Metro with them before taking the same replacement bus service and leaving in the Palmersville area.

Police said the girls were not injured at any point during the incident but were understandably distressed.

Officers trying to identify the man have now released CCTV footage of a person they would like to speak to. The image was circulated earlier this year but the man is still yet to be identified.

The man in the image was on the same journey as the girls in question and could help police with their inquiries.

PC Lee Thompson, of Northumbria Police's Metro Unit, said: "This was a very distressing incident for the two young girls involved who quite rightly reported this to police.

"They were approached by an older man who would not leave them alone and who allegedly made unwanted advances as they were trying to get home.

"They did not come to any harm but we want to make sure we can speak to the person responsible so that we can understand the full circumstances as to his behaviour that evening.

"We have released the footage in a bid to trace a man who was in the area at the time and could help us with our investigation.

"The man in the images, or anyone who knows him, should call us on 101 so we can ensure that this matter is dealt with."

Anyone who can help can call police on 101 and quote reference 312 30/08/16, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.