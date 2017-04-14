Fund-raiser to help Sir Bobby Robson Foundation in memory of his brother

A fund-raiser is stepping out to help raise money for a charity close to his heart.

Scott Hope, from North Shields, will be joined by eight family and friends taking part in a 333-mile walk in memory of his brother Scott.

Lee and Amy Hope.

The Hike4Hopey walk will raise funds for the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation.

It follows on from Sir Bobby Robson Day in Ipswich as two of the legendary manager’s former clubs – Ipswich Town and Newcastle United – face each other in the Championship on Monday, April 17.

On Tuesday, Scott, Lee’s widow Amy Richardson and seven others will walk from the statue of Sir Bobby at Portman Road, Ipswich, to his statue at St James’ Park in Newcastle in memory of Lee, a control firefighter.

Lee, who was father to Livia and a huge Newcastle United fan, died from bowel cancer a year ago aged just 33.

Scott, a Firefighter Control, said: “My brother was a massive Newcastle fan and loved Sir Bobby Robson.

“He even asked people for donations to the charity when he married Amy instead of wedding presents.

“Just before he died, he asked for any donations in his memory to go to the Foundation and I think he’d be amazed to know that amounted to more than £4,000.

“This has been such a difficult year for Amy and Livia. For all of our family and Lee’s friends, really. It’s felt important to do something positive and this has given us something to focus on.

“There have been all kinds of Hike4Hopey fund-raising events and activities already, like bike rides and a family fun day, and we’re really proud to have raised over £10,000.

“This walk though, this will be very hard. We only have 12 days to complete it and that means walking around 28 miles every day.

“We’re receiving amazing support from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service as well as other Fire and Rescue Services throughout the country, and so many other generous people.

“We can’t wait to get going but we’re mainly looking forward to the last day when we’ll be joined by lots more friends and supporters for the final leg between Durham and Newcastle.

“Lee was a bit of a friendly giant to be honest. He had a very intimidating frame but he was one of the nicest guys you could meet.

“He’d be overwhelmed by the response to the challenge and he’d be extremely proud of the amount of money being raised in his name for such a fantastic and worthwhile charity. I wish he was around to see it for himself.”

Before the walkers set off for Suffolk, The Hike4Hopey Challenge received the backing of football legend Alan Shearer.

Alan, a Patron of the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation, said: “It was a great pleasure to meet with Scott and hear more about Hike4Hopey.

“I wish all the walkers the best of luck because that’s a very, very long walk.

“Scott talked to me about losing his brother to cancer last year. His family have been through an awful lot and it says a lot about them that they’re fundraising for the Foundation at this time.

“It’s always moving and uplifting meeting with fund-raisers. Usually they have strong personal or family reasons for wanting to help.

“Sadly, as we all know, very few people go through life unaffected by cancer.

“Sir Bobby was, quite rightly, incredibly proud of what his Foundation was achieving.

“You could see it in his face when he opened the Sir Bobby Centre back in 2009, which was a great occasion.

“His charity is working hard to find better ways to treat cancer and I can think of no more fitting legacy for the great man than that.”

Sir Bobby Robson launched his Foundation in 2008 and it has gone on to raise more than £10million to find more effective ways to detect and treat cancer.

To donate to the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation through #Hike4Hopey, visit www.justgiving.com/Hike4Hopey