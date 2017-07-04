Fund-raisers raise over £50,000 at hospice’s Lantern Walk

Hundreds of fund-raisers stepped out to raise tens of thousands of pounds in memory of lost loved ones.

More than 400 people came together on Saturday evening at the Rising Sun Country Park, in Benton, to take part in St Oswald’s Hospice’s Lantern walk.

Participants in St Oswald's Hospice's Lantern Walk.

And together they raised more than £50,000 for the charity which provides specialist care to local adults, young people and children with life limiting conditions and was sponsored by WeightWatchers.

Supporters came together to walk a 5km course, carrying papers lanterns which shone brightly in memory of their loved ones.

Photographs and messages to their loved ones were added to a memory wall to be displayed in the Hospice chapel after the event.

Supporters signed up to remember parents, siblings, children, friends and colleagues, raising funds through donations and sponsorship.

One supporter, Alan Arthur said: “We chose to remember several special people at The Lantern Walk.

“My Wife, Pat Arthur died in the hospice earlier this year. We are holding a raffle to raise funds for St Oswald’s, with the first prize being a silk scarf Pat made during her time at the hospice.

“My brother-in-law John Grinsell died in the hospice about six years ago, and we also remembered Debbie Clasper, a friend and colleague of my daughter Jane. The evening of the walk would’ve been Debbie’s 50th Birthday, so it was very fitting we were walking in her memory.”

Libby Nolan, fund-raiser at St Oswald’s Hospice, added: “The Lantern Walk is a celebration of life.

“The atmosphere on the night was amazing and we are so grateful to everyone who made a donation or collected sponsorship will help us raise a massive £50,000.

“This will make a big difference for the families who rely on St Oswald’s.

“We hope everyone enjoyed a special evening of remembrance. There were some tears, but lots of smiles too.”