Funding boost for North Tyneside Art Studio

Housing staff have mastered the art of fundraising for a community scheme.
Workers at housing provider Isos held a fun day at the association’s Gosforth office, with raffles and cake sales, to collect more than £830 for North Tyneside Art Studio.
The facility, which is based at the Linskill Centre in North Shields, offers creative activities with professional artists to transform the lives of people with mental health problems. The funds will pay for equipment and art supplies.
