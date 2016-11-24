Funding to help the fishing industry

European funding is set to help protect and develop employment in the North East fishing industry.

The North of Tyne Fisheries Local Action Group (FLAG), led by Northumberland County Council, has been awarded £800,000 from the European Maritime and Fisheries Fund which will support development across 14 fishing communities between North Shields and Berwick upon Tweed.

The funding, distributed by the Marine Management Organisation, will fund projects which support the fishing and aquaculture sectors including harbours, ports, fishermen, wholesalers, processing and research.

Mayor Norma Redfearn said: “The funding is fantastic news for the North of Tyne Fisheries Local Action Group and I am delighted it has been awarded to the group.

“As well as benefiting the fishing industry in Northumberland, the money will help our fishing communities in Cullercoats and North Shields too.

“On behalf of North Tyneside Council, I’d like to thank the group for their hard work and dedication in successfully applying for this funding.”

The North of Tyne FLAG is made up of partners from the private, public and voluntary sectors who have an interest in the fishing sector.

FLAG members work together to select and support projects that deliver the Fisheries Local Development Strategy.

A programme officer will be recruited in the next few months to support the group and to help applicants to apply for funding.

To find out more about becoming a FLAG member, contact Sarah Kidd by emailing sarah.kidd@northumberland.gov.uk by Friday, December 2.