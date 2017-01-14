Funding to help young people get active

Funding has been secured to help young people get active.

YMCA North Tyneside has been given cash from Sport England to deliver free fitness programmes for young people aged between 12 to 25.

Sportivate was developed to encourage young people to participate in activities outside of school curriculum.

Utilising the YMCA Gym in North Shields and Monkseaton High School, there are three programmes – Playing with Yoga, Mix It Up Fitness and Youth Powerlifting – each lasting six weeks.

For more information contact the YMCA on (0191) 257 5434.

Steve Pugh, head of operations at YMCA, said: “We want all young people to live happy and successful lives.

“Exercise and nutrition is an essential part of wellbeing and we aim to inspire young people to get active”

In 2016, YMCA helped introduce 59 inactive young people to exercise and fitness through the Sportivate programme.

Donna Ayre, YMCA gym manager, said: “At YMCA, we get a real kick out of seeing young people get involved in fitness activities, whatever they are.

“A lot of people think gyms are just about treadmills and dumbbells, but our young people are having amazing fun messing around with yoga, finding out about powerlifting and messing around with circuit and boxercise based floor work. It’s amazing.”