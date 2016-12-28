Fundraisers splash out for Boxing Day

Hundreds of people worked off their Christmas excesses at two fundraising events.

A record 900 people took part in the annual Christmas Pudding Run along The Links in Whitley Bay on Boxing Day.

Participants in the Boxing Day swim organised by North Sea Volunteer Lifeguards on Tynemouth Longsands. Picture by Colin Edwards.

The event, organised by Woodlawn School in Whitley Bay, saw each finisher receive a Christmas pudding and certificate.

Tynemouth MP Alan Campbell was on hand to set the runners on their way on the three-mile run.

Runners of all ages and abilities took part, helping raise money for the school, which caters for children aged two to 18 with physical, medical and sensory needs.

Mr Campbell said: “It is a great community event, an opportunity to run off the excesses of the day before and all in a good cause.”

The annual Fun Run is jointly organised by Woodlawn School Parents & Friends Association and North Shields Polytechnic Athletics Club, and supported by Start Fitness.

And further along the coast, hundreds of people swept away the Christmas cobwebs with a plunge in the North Sea.

North Sea Volunteer Lifeguards (NSVL) organised the traditional Boxing Day Swim at Tynemouth Longsands.

Swimmers – who were raising funds for the NSVL or a charity close to their heart – wore Santa hats or fancy dress costumes, including Harry Potter and the Easter Bunny.

And many more braved the cold weather in swimming costumes, T-shirts, shorts or onesies.

Some managed to stay in the icy cold water for a long time, with others just took a quick dip.

Organisers laid on refreshments for the bathers following the event before certificates were presented to the participants.

NSVL has held a Boxing Day swim every year since the group’s formation in 1998 and the annual dip helps to raise funds for the club.

They also produce commemorative T-shirts for the event.

The club, based at the south end of the beach, specialises in lifesaving training.

It runs pool and beach lifeguard training, junior lifesaving classes and general fitness training in the pool and on the beach.