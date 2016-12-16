Funds continue to roll in for fishermen’s memorial

An appeal to create a lasting memorial to lost fishermen has received further financial support.

More than £720 was raised for the North Shields Fishermen’s Heritage Project (NSFHP) at the recent North Tyneside Business Awards.

Guests at the event contributed to the fund on the evening, with Mayor Norma Redfearn presenting a cheque to the NSFHP this week.

Keith Spedding, fund-raiser and project leader at NSFHP, said: “This is a fantastic donation; everyone at NSFHP is delighted by the generosity and support from the local business community.

“When we launched our fund-raising in earnest in July, we had just £4,000 – this cheque means we now have almost £24,000.

“It’s a great end to a brilliant year that’s exceeded all our expectations.”

Mrs Redfearn said: “I am delighted to be able to present this cheque and would like to thank everyone who donated at the North Tyneside Business Awards.

“The North Shields Fishermen’s Heritage Project is a really worthwhile cause and one which I’m pleased we’re able to support.”

Keith said: “NSFHP have a number of events planned in early 2017 which we hope will move us significantly closer to our target.

“We’re really looking forward to being part of the Green Carnival at the Coast in Tynemouth Priory on March 18, and the Backworth Male Voice Choir has confirmed they are putting on a concert for us on April 29, at St Hilda’s Church in North Shields.”

To find out more about NSFHP events, visit www.nsfhp.org.uk/events