Further family fun at shopping centre

The Beacon Shopping Centre’s very own Justice League are flying into town looking for new recruits on Saturday.

All superheroes in the making are invited to visit the North Shields centre in their favourite superhero costume to see if they’ve got what it takes to be an honorary agent of Shield.

Throughout the day, look-a-like characters, including Superman, Batman and Wonderwoman, will meet and have their picture taken with the potential new recruits. Each picture taken will be printed out and given free as a memento to take home.

Younger visitors can also try their hand at making their very own mini superhero as well as have their face painted as their favourite character. This free event takes place between 11am and 4pm.

For those Disney fans out there, an abundance of magic awaits next Wednesday as Beauty and Prince Adam head to the centre to meet and greet budding princesses and princes.

This Beauty and the Beast-inspired event, will be complete with themed props and a host of magical activities which children can take part in.

To add to the fun, an award-winning local portrait artist will be creating individual quick sketches of children who join the event in their favourite costumes. The event is free and will take place between 11am and 3pm.

Centre manager Dave Menzies said: “This summer, as part of our newly-launched Kids Club, we have put together a series of free events especially created for our younger audiences.

For further information on the Beacon Centre’s event’s programme or Kids Club, visit the centre’s Facebook page – www.facebook.com/beaconcentrenorthshields or www.thebeaconcentre.co.uk/the-kids-club