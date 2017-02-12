Future is looking bright for travel agents

The outlook is bright for a new look travel agents.

The Whitley Bay store held promotional days to welcome loyal and new customers with the latest incentives and holiday deals.

Branch manager Tony Breeze said: “It has been a very exciting few weeks for the Whitley Bay store with the revamp.

“Our customers old and new love the new look of the store.”

Mr Harrison added: “Our aim is to create a welcoming family-focused environment to book a holiday.

“That is a big decision for many people and can take up to a couple of hours so it’s important to provide a space where customers feel comfortable.

“The early indications are that 2017 is going to be a busy year.

“We are particularly noticing an increase in bookings for all-inclusive holidays and cruises so customers know exactly what they are paying and aren’t hit by any hidden extras while on holiday.”