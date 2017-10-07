Search

Galaxy Harriotte’s a real shining star

Miss Teen Tyne and Wear Galaxy Harriotte Lane with the pageant cheque.
An inspirational teenager is helping to show girls how to get involved in charity fund-raising.

Harriotte Lane, 16 of West Allotment, organised a pageant to help girls get into fund-raising and build their confidence.

The event raised £1,846 for The Christie, a cancer charity that is building a proton beam therapy unit.

The 31 contestants were challenged to raise £20 for charity. The top fund-raiser was seven-year-old Daisy Tams, pictured right with Harriotte, who raised £246 by making and selling pompoms and hosting a tombola and pamper party.

Harriotte, who is Miss Teen Tyne and Wear Galaxy, was recently presented with the Diana Award in recognition of her charity work and for making a positive impact on the community.