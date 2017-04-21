Gardening event is blossoming as council seeks entries

Green-fingered residents are being offered the chance to showcase their gardening talents.

The annual North Tyneside in Bloom competition is returning again.

North Tyneside Council’s annual gardening competition invites residents, businesses, schools and community groups to exhibit their gardens and outdoor areas.

Categories include Best Young Gardener; Conservation and Wildlife; and Best Use of Outdoor Space.

And this year, for the first time there will be a Love Your Street award, a new borough-wide initiative inviting green-fingered residents, schools, businesses and community groups to show off their community pride.

It will recognise residents in a street or community who come together to make sure the area in which they live is kept tidy and looking beautiful.

Applications for the awards will be open until June 16, with judging taking place throughout July and August.

Coun John Stirling, cabinet member with responsibility for the environment, said: “North Tyneside in Bloom is a fantastic opportunity for our residents to show off the outdoor areas they work so hard to prepare.

“We strive to maintain the borough as a great place to live, work and visit. We wouldn’t be able to do this without the outstanding effort from so many of our residents.

“I would like to wish everybody the best of luck and I am looking forward to seeing what all the entries have in store for us.”

With support from the Gosforth Wyevale Garden Centre, who are sponsoring prizes to the winners in each category, the competition is able to reward people for helping the borough blossom and enhance its reputation as a scenic location.

Application forms will be available online via the council website, by calling 0345 2000 101 or sending an email to bloom@northtyneside.gov.uk.