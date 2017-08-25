GCSE RESULTS: Kings Priory School, Tynemouth

Year 11 pupils at Kings Priory School, Tynemouth, rose to the occasion again as they received their GCSE results.

An impressive 85 per cent of pupils achieved at least 5 A* to C (or 9 to 4) including maths and English.

Ellie New who achieved six A*, three As and a 9 in her GCSEs at Kings Priory School, Tynemouth.

Some 95 per cent of Kings Priory School pupils received a 4+ (C and above) in English and 93 per cent received a 4+ (C and above) in maths.

Among the success stories was Ellie New who achieved six A*, three As, a 9 in both English language and literature, and an 8 in maths.

Stella Perrett also impressed with her results including seven A*, an A, a 9 in maths and an 8 in English literature.

There were smiles for Alex Ramsay too, with him achieving seven A*, two As and a 9 in maths.

GCSE results day at Kings Priory School, Tynemouth.

Charlotte Brockett attained three A*s, four As and an 8 in both maths and English and Helen Rees achieved a 9 in English as well as an A* and three As.

Overall, 20 per cent of pupils got five or more A*s or As, while 30 per cent achieved at least one 8 or 9 in maths or English as part of the new grading system.

Elsewhere in the Senior School, Year 10 pupil Izzie Thorneycroft got an A* in music, dropping only four marks, and an A* in Latin.

In Year 9, self-taught Ben Rook achieved an A* in Mandarin.

GCSE results day at Kings Priory School, Tynemouth.

This year group were the first to sit any of the new GCSEs, studying for the new qualifications in English literature, English Llanguage and maths. They sat the ‘old-style’ GCSEs in all other subjects. Pupils received a number grade from 9-1 (9 being the highest) in English and maths, and a letter grade for all other subjects.

Other changes included more rigorous content, less coursework, mid-course controlled assessments, and more focus on end-of-course exams.