Generous customers help raise £7m for charities

Charities are benefiting thanks to the generosity of building society customers.

Staff at Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation have thanked people in North Shields for helping reach its £7million donation milestone.

More than 60 charities and good causes have received nearly £11,000 through the Society’s North Shields branch since the Charitable Foundation’s first donation in 1999.

North Shields Live at Home Scheme, The Percy Hedley Foundation and RNLI North Shields were among those to have benefitted from donations.

Nick Turnbull, manager of the North Shields branch of Yorkshire Building Society, said: “We’re delighted to be able to celebrate the Charitable Foundation reaching its £7million donation milestone.

“We would not be able to do this without the support of our members who fund the Charitable Foundation and we thank them for recommending such worthwhile causes.

“As a mutual organisation, we’re committed to making a positive and lasting impact on the communities we serve.

“It’s remarkable what a big difference the Charitable Foundation has made, not only here in North Shields but in communities around the UK.”

The Charitable Foundation supports UK registered charities which improve people’s health, save lives and tackle poverty to creating a lasting and positive impact on the communities where its members live and work.

To nominate a charity for a donation visit your local branch or visit www.ybs.co.uk/charitablefoundation