Generous slimmers raise nearly £8,000 for charity

Generous slimmers have been donating hundreds of their old clothes to help raise funds for charity.

Slimming World groups in North Shields have collected 310 bags of clothes, shoes and accessories as part of the Big Slimming World Clothes Throw in support of Cancer Research UK.

And with each bag worth around £25 to the charity, slimmers have raised around £7,750 for the charity.

Team developer Ruth Branthwaite is proud of the fund-raising efforts of all the groups in the North Shields area.

She said: “Our members never fail to amaze us with their weight-loss results week after week and it has been great to see so many bags of clothes donated through The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw.

“Lots of people don’t know that maintaining a healthy weight helps reduce the risk of developing some types of cancer.

“All of the wardrobes cleared and every donation made by our members, their friends and families will make a huge difference to Cancer Research UK and we’re so grateful for everyone’s support.

“The Clothes Throw has been a great chance for the members who have done so well to celebrate their amazing weight losses by saying goodbye to their before clothes.”

Slimming World runs groups locally Monday to Saturday. Anyone who would like to find out more is invited to get in touch with Ruth on 07817 784343.