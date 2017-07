Have your say

A craft fair and car boot sale will take place at Whitley Bay Masonic Hall on Norham Road, on Saturday.

Old favourites are set to return to the event along with several new traders.

Admission is free, but if you want to book a table, contact Julia on 07947570450 or email joolsrichie@blueyonder.co.uk

For more information, visit the Whitley Bay Indoor Craft and Car Boot Fair Facebook page.