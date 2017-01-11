Girl injured after being hit by car

A school girl has suffered suspected serious injuries after being hit by a car.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the accident which happened at around 3.50pm today (Wednesday).

The youngster had been hit by a car on the A1056 Killingworth Way, in Killingworth.

Emergency services attended and the girl was taken to hospital by paramedics with suspected serious injuries.

The road has been closed between the Station Road junction and the Greenhills roundabouts to allow officers to deal with the incident.

Officers are carrying out enquiries to establish exactly what happened but have now appealed for any witnesses to get in touch.

The area was very busy at the time and a number of people would have seen the collision.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information that may help police should contact officers on 101 quoting log 837 11/01/17.