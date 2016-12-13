Glitzy ball helps raise vital funds for Foundation’s work with kids

A glitzy Christmas ball helped raise £65,000 for charity.

More than 300 guests enjoyed the Percy Hedley Foundation’s annual Mistletoe Ball at Marriott Gosforth Park.

Money raised on the night through table sales, raffle, and auctions will help the charity continue its pioneering work to help more disabled children, young people and adults achieve their ambitions and lead full and active lives.

The theme of the ball was ‘Winter Spectacular’ and guests enjoyed entertainment from Encore Dance Entertainment and party band ‘Foxx’.

The Percy Hedley Foundation’s Building Brighter Futures Appeal is currently raising money for a new lower school building, which is being built on the same site at Percy Hedley Upper School in Killingworth.

The expansion will enable the Foundation to provide vital education, therapy and support services for up to 200 children and their families in the North East. Money generated from the appeal is also supporting the transformation of one of the charity’s residential units into an 8-bed residence for young people with profound and multiple learning disabilities.

Maria Hallett, community fundraising and events manager at the Foundation, said: “The Mistletoe Ball is a wonderful event to be involved in and the support of the companies that host tables and donate prizes is amazing.”

“We always work really hard to stage a spectacular event and this year it really did live up to its name! A huge thank you to everyone that attended and helped us to build brighter futures.”