Global music stars lined up for new regional festival

Global music stars are heading to the region for a major music festival that could challenge the likes of Glastonbury.

The Libertines and Pet Shop Boys will headline ‘Festival on the Wall’ which is pitching up in a stunning countryside location near Hadrian’s Wall just 12 miles from Newcastle from Friday, August 4, to Sunday, August 6.

Northumberland County Council leader Coun Grant Davey and Festival on the Wall founder and director Dale Mason. Picture by Craig Connor / North News & Pictures.

Pete Doherty, who hails from Hexham, will headline the main stage with The Libertines on Saturday night, and the Pet Shop Boys are the main stage act on Friday night – a homecoming gig for North Shields-born lead vocalist Neil Tennant.

Neil said: “We are looking forward to bringing our futuristic show to a wonderful historic area in the North East.”

Other confirmed artists playing over the weekend include Mark Ronson, Twin Atlantic, JP Cooper, MNEK, The Sherlocks, Calum Scott and North East rockers Maximo Park, with more acts to be announced.

The new festival will take place across 350 acres of privately-owned farmland.

Pet Shop Boys, who will be performing at the Festival on the Wall.

Festival on the Wall will also feature great food, plus easy ways to charge your phone, straighten your hair, have a hot shower or camp in comfort with striking views.

Camping will include everything from bringing your own tent to booking a pre-pitched tent, as well as options to stay in luxury yurts and sleep pods.

Festival founder and director Dale Mason, from Northumberland, and business partner Richard Gillies, have spent two years planning the event.

Partners include Kilimanjaro Live, Peppermint, Powerful Thinking, Project Simply and Unicef UK as the charitable beneficiary

Mark Ronson, one of the acts lined up for the Festival on the Wall.

Dale said: “Festival on the Wall is primarily a festival for the North East, created by the North East. I’ve thought for some time that this amazing region needs a music festival to be proud of and what better location than the stunning Northumberland countryside.

“Festivals are one of the last remaining gatherings that allow us to experience a sense of belonging and form communities.

“Festival on the Wall wants to create a happier and more sustainable festival experience and we don’t believe a great show means compromising our values.

“When planning our line up for the first year we were keen to showcase talent which emerged here in the North East and are thrilled to have secured the likes of The Libertines and Pet Shop Boys.

“Our line up will have something for everyone, whatever their taste in music.”

Festival on the Wall has been welcomed by Northumberland County Council and Northumberland Tourism.

Coun Grant Davey, leader of Northumberland County Council, said: “This is fantastic news for the county and the latest event to put Northumberland in the national spotlight as a go-to destination.

“The county has a long history of attracting major events but this is surely the biggest music event of its kind in Northumberland.

“Not only will thousands of people be flocking to our region, there will also be an enormous financial spin-off locally, from our many suppliers to businesses helping with the infrastructure. It really is another great coup for the county.”

Jude Leitch, director at Northumberland Tourism, said: “This is very exciting news for Northumberland.

“Festival on the Wall is set to be a great event for all ages and music tastes, so we are looking forward to welcoming new visitors coming to the county, who may be discovering the beauty of Northumberland for the first time.”

Additionally, up to £10 from each ticket sale will go to Unicef UK to help enable the world’s leading children’s organisation to continue their vital work ensuring children around the world can lead happy and healthy lives.

Various camping options are available over the festival weekend, with early bird weekend camping tickets priced from £170, and discounted price points for teenagers and students. Children 12 and under are welcome accompanied by an adult for just £10.

VIP packages are priced from £330 and luxury accommodation will also be available including yurts and tipis.

Early bird tickets for Festival on the Wall can be purchased now. A 50% deposit scheme is currently available, where 50% of the ticket price is paid on purchase, with the remaining balance to be paid before April 1.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.festivalonthewall.com and follow on Twitter @FestOnTheWall, Instagram @festivalonthewall and Facebook by searching Festival on the Wall.