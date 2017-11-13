Golden delight for two primary schools

Two North Tyneside schools are celebrating golden success.

Hadrian Park Primary School, in Wallsend, and Shiremoor Primary School are among 16 North East schools who have been granted Artsmark status.

Artsmark, which is recognised by Ofsted and accredited by Arts Council England, demonstrates that a school champions and delivers high quality arts, helping unlock the potential of children and young people by increasing their knowledge, skills, and understanding of the arts in its broadest context.

The award – which comes in silver, gold or platinum levels – provides a clear framework for teachers to plan, develop and evaluate arts provision across the curriculum within a whole school improvement plan.

And both North Tyneside schools are celebrating after being awarded Gold levels.

Helen Green, area manager and Artsmark lead for Culture Bridge North East, said: “We’re proud to be celebrating a record number of schools gaining Artsmark status in the region, which is a fantastic demonstration of how highly the arts are valued throughout the North East.

“We have a great range of art and cultural organisations in this part of the world and this level of Artsmark success shows how much schools value this, recognising the positive impact arts and cultural education has on children and young people.”

For more information about Artsmark, visit culturebridgenortheast.org.uk/artsmark