Golden joy for young hockey players

An Olympic gold medallist held a special coaching session with young hockey players.

Sam Quek, part of the women’s Great Britain team who brought home the gold medal from the Olympics in Brazil last summer, was guest of honour at Whitley Bay and Tynemouth Hockey Club.

Olympic gold medal winner Sam Quek holds a Sun-Pat hockey session at Whitley Bay and Tynemouth Hockey Club. Picture by John Millard.

The club was chosen for the free Easter lesson thanks to a national competition organised by Sun Pat.

Children aged six to 13 were included in the coaching session as Sam joined club coaches Lynne Dobison and Simon Lee from One Hockey for the masterclass training session held at the Parks Sports Centre in North Shields.

They enjoyed a coaching session with Sam before she joined them in a game.

A club spokesman said: “We would like to thank Sun Pat for choosing our club. It was a great privilege to host the event.

“Sam was an enthusiastic and charismatic coach and everyone thoroughly enjoyed the day.

“Hopefully those who were coached will go on to better and higher things in the hockey world.

“We hope Sam’s inspiration will continue to enthuse many more children to follow hockey and to never give up in their quest for success.”

Sam said: “I am passionate about being a role model for children and delighted to be able to give back by working with Sun-Pat.

“It is truly amazing the impact sports can have on children and by offering free hockey classes for kids nationwide I hope to encourage them to try something new that they might have not considered before.”

Whitley Bay and Tynemouth Hockey Club are always on the lookout for more players.

Junior Coaching takes place at The Parks in North Shields on Tuesdays starting on May 9, from 6.30pm to 8pm for eight weeks.

For more on the club contact Steve Troup on 0191 253 4513 or email stevetroup@blueyonder.co.uk

Visit the club website at www.wbthc.org.uk