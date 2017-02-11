Golden seal of approval for wellbeing work

Work by a NHS health trust to improve the health and wellbeing of staff has received a golden seal of approval.

Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust has been awarded the gold level of the North East Better Health at Work Award.

The award recognises the trust’s commitment to staff health and wellbeing and work involved in creating a healthier workplace.

The trust, which has more than 9,000 employees, runs a number of initiatives to support staff’s mental, physical and emotional wellbeing.

And as a result of the accolade, the trust has expanded its programme to include a wider range of options.

Ann Stringer, executive director of human resources and organisational development at Northumbria Healthcare, said: “We are delighted to be rewarded with the gold level award which recognises the huge amount of work which goes on within our trust to benefit every single member of our staff.

“Our staff are the foundation of all that we do and we place great emphasis on looking after the health and wellbeing of our employees and creating an environment where they can really enjoy their work and deliver high quality patient care.”

“To be named as one of only 11 organisations to take a national lead on the healthy workforce pilot was a ringing endorsement of what we’re doing and has enabled us to expand our programme.

“We continue our efforts to support our staff to live more healthy lifestyles and look forward to working towards the fourth, and highest level, of the Better Health at Work Award.”

The award – the second highest in the scheme – comes a year after the trust was chosen by NHS England to use its experience to help spearhead a comprehensive healthy workforce initiative to boost the health and wellbeing of NHS staff across the country.