Golden success for artistic trio

Have your say

Three students are celebrating golden success on a national initiative.

Imogen Coates, Christopher Charlton and Megan Wear have all achieved the Gold Arts Award after 18 months of hard work.

They were presented with their awards by Mayor Norma Redfearn at a celebration event held at the Jam Jar Cinema in Whitley Bay.

Supported by advisors Wynn Hetherington and Michelle Wood, the students learnt new art skills, organised arts events, engaged other people in the arts and each created a portfolio of work.

Arts Award’s unique qualifications support young people to develop as artists and arts leaders, developing their creativity, leadership and communication skills.

Instigated by Jam Jar Cinema director Dan Ellis, together with Sue Miller, the project was supported by Awards for All and Whitley Bay Big Local.

Students from Whitley Bay High School worked with volunteer students at Jam Jar Cinema with additional mentoring from Daniel Clifford of the Customs House, South Shields.

Megan, 18, of Whitley Bay High School, said: “Through doing the Gold Arts Award, I have learnt to become more independent as an artist.

“This has expanded my skills ready for my Foundation Diploma in September.”

Fellow Whitley Bay High student, Christopher, 18, said: “I learned how to create a detailed portfolio, completing intense research on the arts.

“This has given me more confidence that I can find a career in the arts.”