Golden success for Guy on World athletics stage

A runner is celebrating golden success on the World stage.

North Shields Poly athlete Guy Bracken returned from the Masters Athletics World Championships in Daegu, Korea, with two gold medals.

Guy, who competes in the over 55 category, came first in the 3000 metres in a time of 9:09:15 then followed that up by winning the 1500 metres in a time of 4:17:19.

Guy, who was able to lap several of his fellow athletes in both events, said: “I’m delighted to win the world championships after travelling 30 hours each way and having hardly any sleep for days.

“However I hope to break world records this summer in preparation for the European championships in Denmark at the end of July.”

When he arrived back in the UK, Guy spent time encouraging other Poly runners along the route of the annual five-mile Fairbairn Cup.