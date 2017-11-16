Good news for North Shields GP practice

A GP practice is celebrating after being recognised as good across the board.

The work of staff at Spring Terrace Health Centre, in North Shields, has been recognised by the Care Quality Commission after inspectors rated it good on every area inspected.

The report – its second clean sweep in a row – highlighted the practice’s kind and respectful person centred culture, as well as its willingness to listen to and engage with patient suggestions.

Dr Orla Collins, executive GP at Spring Terrace, said: “Obviously we’re delighted.

“Our staff makes every effort to balance personal service – for instance offering appointments outside of clinic times for those who need them – with the best medical care.”

Other areas highlighted were the high standards of care given to older people, those with long-term conditions, families and young children, vulnerable patients and people with mental health conditions.

Spring Terrace has benefited, since 2015, from its membership of Northumbria Primary Care (NPC), a partnership between Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust and local GPs to offer professional support services to primary care.

David Hedgcock, group manager at NPC, said: “We’re lucky to have them. The team at Spring Terrace have been the key to many of our advances both in terms of working practices and service delivery.

“Without them I doubt we’d be where we are now and so it’s fantastic to see this recognised nationally.”

Dr Collins added: “As part of a larger team we are able to significantly improve patient care.

“It means we can share expertise and ideas with each other (as GPs) and even lets us free up more appointment slots for our patients.”

The practice is clear however that work remains to be done.

Dr Collins said: “It’s a good start but we know there is more to do – indeed we are already modifying some of our systems as a result of this report and patient feedback.”