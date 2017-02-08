GP surgery taken out of special measures

A GP surgery placed in special measures has impressed inspectors with its turnaround.

Garden Park Surgery, in Wallsend, was rated inadequate and placed in special measures after an inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) last April.

Following an inspection last December, it has now been rated Good after support and guidance by the CQC.

Alison Holbourn, CQC’s deputy chief inspector of general practice said: “We did not believe that the practice was likely to resolve its challenges without external support, and this is why it was placed it into special measures.

“After a period of six months, we inspected again and were pleased to see a number of significant improvements made by the surgery to raise the standard of care they provide.

“Although the practice had made significant improvements, it will take time for them to demonstrate that the level of improvement they’ve shown can be sustained.

“We encourage them to keep looking at ways of improving the practice further and more importantly how they can sustain those changes until the next time we inspect and beyond.”

Inspectors found that the practice had made significant progress in addressing all concerns that had been identified.

They had appointed a new lead GP and they led the transformation work. Inspectors found improvements in the overall governance arrangements, clinical governance, leadership and clinical effectiveness. The practice is now following current legislation to ensure they are providing the most effective treatment.

for patients.

Clinical education sessions were held at monthly meetings and there were regular discussions around current guidelines and standards.

A copy of the CQC’s report on Garden Park Surgery can be found at www.cqc.org.uk/location/1-547357754.