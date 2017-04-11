Graham returns to his roots to take on dental practice

A dentist has returned to his roots to acquire his first dental practice.

Graham Murphy, who grew up in Cullercoats, has taken on the popular Broadway Dental Practice that had been run by dentist Fin Godlington for the last 25 years.

Graham, who has spent the last eight years working in South Shields after qualifying 11 years ago, is keeping on all staff members, with one additional nurse being brought in.

And there are plans for new services along its existing provisions, such as adult orthodontics and teeth whitening.

Plans are also being put in place to set up links with an international dental charity and to carry out fund-raising work.

RMT Healthcare, the specialist healthcare division of RMT Accountants & Business Advisors, and the healthcare team at Sintons Law Firm worked with Graham to set up and complete the acquisition, with funding structured by the Royal Bank of Scotland.

Graham said: “Owning my own practice has been a long-term ambition ever since I qualified, and being able to realise this ambition in the place that I grew up is especially pleasing.

“The Broadway practice is a well-established family surgery in a great area that’s been very well managed over the last quarter of a century, and my aim is to continue to provide excellent levels of care.

“Patients are demanding more and different services from their dentists, and we’ll be looking to add new services over the coming months that will fit alongside the work that the practice team has always done.”

“I’ve worked with RMT right through my career, and having them and the Sintons team on board has taken the stress out of the acquisition process.

“Royal Bank of Scotland has expressed real confidence in our plans through their support for the purchase, and I’m excited to get the chance to now take things forward.”

Richard Humphreys, director at RMT Healthcare, said: “Graham has always had a clear idea of what he wanted from his own surgery, an idea that he’ll now be able to put into practice, and we’re very pleased to have helped him make the move back into his own community by completing this acquisition.”

Amanda Maskery, partner in the Healthcare department at Sintons Law Firm, added: “Graham is committed to developing and investing in the practice, which is great news for patients, and will ensure that Broadway continues to thrive for years to come. We are very pleased to have supported him with this acquisition.”

Sarah Thompson, healthcare manager at the Royal Bank of Scotland, said: “Graham has a very exciting time ahead and we are delighted to help him achieve his ambition of acquiring his first dental practice.”