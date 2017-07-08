Grammy-nominated singer heading to Tynemouth

A Grammy nominated country singer-songwriter and producer is heading to Tynemouth.

Eric Brace is performing at Porter’s Cafe Bar in Tynemouth Station with his musical partner Thomm Jutz.

The pair will be performing on Wednesday (July 12). Tickets are £5 from the venue.

Eric began his musical career in Washington DC where he was a journalist with the Washington Post before moving to East Nashville and forming Red Beet Records.

He was nominated for a Grammy for producing I Love: Tom T Hall’s Songs of Fox Hollow, in 2011 on which he played with Patti Griffin, Bobby Bare, Jim Lauderdale, Duane Eddy, and Tom T Hall himself.

By contrast, Thomm Jutz is originally from the Black Forest, Germany, but has played guitar in Nashville.

Together, Eric and Thomm weave stories, songs, harmonies, and guitar playing into something very special.