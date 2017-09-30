Grand accolade for hotel wedding team

The toast at the Grand Hotel, Tynemouth, this week was...themselves!

Staff were celebrating after the venue on Grand Parade scooped the prestigious North East Wedding Venue of the Year accolade at the North of England Wedding Awards.

Despite being in a tough category, up against the likes of Bamburgh Castle; Le Petit Chateau, Otterburn; last year’s winners, Newton Hall at Newton-by-the-Sea; best newcomer in 2016, Doxford Barns; Kirkley Hall and the Vermont Hotel, Newcastle, the Grand came out on top.

The awards were announced at a glitzy ceremony at York Racecourse last week. It was the icing on the cake for the Grand after the wedding team had produced a new brochure, a new wedding website and a focus on social media.

Events manager Helen Bush was delighted that all the hard work had paid off.

“The wedding team at the Grand Hotel has worked extremely hard over many years to create bespoke and effortless experiences for all who get married and are overwhelmed with joy in winning the award. The prestigious award is a great achievement as we were up against some fantastic venues in the region.

“I would like to say an enormous thank-you to all of the couples who voted for us. We are looking forward to our 2018 weddings and have some exciting plans in place to continue the level of customer service that we have always provided.”

To help celebrate, the Grand is hosting a competition on its Facebook page to win a night’s stay in the hotel with dinner and breakfast. Visit www.facebook.com/GrandHotelTynemouth/

The wedding brochure can be downloaded from www.grandhoteltynemouth.co.uk