Grandad scoops a £100k lotto win

A grandfather is celebrating a £100,000 win after feeling lucky the day before his birthday.

Kevin Brown decided to play an Instant Win Game from National Lottery GameStore on his computer, scooping the big prize.

He said: “It was my regular Friday night in with my friend and we were scrolling through classic cars on my computer and I just had that feeling of luck.”

Kevin, who has five children and four grandchildren, said he opted for the game called £4 Million Black.

He added: “I could not believe it when I saw the National Lottery crossed fingers in the corner of my computer screen. I then saw 100 and thought I had won £100. And then I noticed the K on the end.

“I couldn’t quite believe what I was seeing. I still can’t believe it now!

“I just ran around the living room shouting and screaming and I shouted upstairs to my wife … we have won £100,000! I always said to her I would shout upstairs one day when we won on the National Lottery and this came true – and on my birthday eve too.”

Kevin and his wife Ashleigh, 47, celebrated his 57th birthday the day after he won and said it was the best birthday present he could have wished for.

Kevin, who runs his own cleaning business, said top of his shopping list is spending more money on his hobby, renovating classic cars. He added some of his win will go towards upholstering his brown and cream Armstrong Sidley Lancaster classic car.

He added: “Paying off the mortgage will also be high on the list, together with a holiday to Tenerife.

“This is such a lovely sum of money – and just before Christmas too. It will give us more options and choices. It really is still sinking in – we are not sure whether to smile or cry tears of joy.”

In Kevin and Ashleigh’s own back yard National Lottery funding has helped Whitley Bay Scouts Group, Seaton Delaval Hall, St Mary’s Lighthouse and Whitley Bay’s Grade II Listed Spanish City and Dome.