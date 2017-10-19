Great response to charity walk raised hundreds for good causes

A huge thank you to everyone who turned up at the charity walk on September 30. More than 80 people registered and that is brilliant for this first-time event.

The weather was good and we set off on the three-mile walk around North Shields, taking in the historical sites, such as Fidlers Green, in aid of my chosen charities – Maggies, which supports anyone with cancer, their family and friends, YMCA North Shields, enabling the development of young people to their full potential, and MHA, a tailored service to tackle isolation for elderly residents.

The walk lasted approximately one-and-a-half hours and the sun was still shinning when we reached Northumberland Park for the children’s activities, tombolas and live music.

Everyone really enjoyed themselves and we raised more than £500.

I would like to give a special thanks to the officers and staff of the leisure team who worked hard to ensure the event was a success. Also, the stewards and air cadets, and David Bavaird from the chamber of trade who helped out to make it all possible, and finally Norham Road Tesco for donating the bottles of water at the end of the walk, which were gratefully received.

A great day out was had by all

Councillor Cath Davis

Chairman of North Tyneside Council