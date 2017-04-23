Group to join in national anniversary of health findings

Members of a local group are taking part in special national anniversary.

Parkinson’s UK will be commemorating the 200-year anniversary of Dr James Parkinson’s publication The Shaking Palsy which identified, for the first time, the symptoms associated with Parkinson’s Disease.

At the next meeting of the North Tyneside branch, members will be talking about their own experiences of the condition.

The meeting takes place at St Andrew’s Church, Eastfield Avenue, Monkseaton, on Monday at 1.30pm. For more call Gerry on (0191) 252 3807.