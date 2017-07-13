Gun-wielding robbers target North Shields shop

Police are appealing for information after robbers threatened a member of staff with a gun at a North Shields shop and made off with the till this morning.

The incident happened at around 6.22am at the One Stop, on Kirton Park Terrace.

The offenders threatened a member of staff with a gun before taking the shop till and leaving the scene on foot.

No injuries have been reported, but the member of staff has been left shaken by the incident.

One man has been arrested, but officers are making inquiries in the area and anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting log 159 130717 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.