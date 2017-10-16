Half-term events at Disability Forum

North Tyneside Disability Forum is holding a host of events during October half-term.

The events, for disabled and able-bodied young people aged between seven and 25, will take place at the Forum’s centre in Shiremoor.

The activities will take place between Monday, October 23, and Thursday, October 26, from 10am to 3pm on every day.

Among the events lined up are art and craft, dance, music, drama, Boccia, Poppy making and the Forums Got Talent. There is a donation of £2.50 per day, with booking essential.

For more information contact Susan, Sophie, Tracey or Mathew on (0191) 466 1667.

The Forum is also holding a family fund-raiser at King Street Club on Friday, November 17, from 7pm to 10.30pm.

Tickets – which are £5 each including buffet, disco and live music – are available from the centre or by calling (0191) 4661673.