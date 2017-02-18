Half term fun aims to make a splash

Leisure centres are set to make a splash this February half-term as part of a host of activities taking place for youngsters.

Activities – for children aged four to 16 – includes junior archery, laser tag, swimming crash courses and inflatable fun.

A brand new pool inflatable is being launched at The Lakeside Centre in Killingworth.

The inflatable will be open every day of half-term from 1.30pm to 3.30pm, with a competition being held for members of the public to name the new obstacle course.

To submit entries visit reception at the centre or email active@northtyneside.gov.uk before February 26.

Elsewhere, events will be taking place across the borough in leisure centres.