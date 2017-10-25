Hallowe’en fun at North Shields shopping centre

A spell is being cast over a shopping centre.

The Beacon shopping centre, in North Shields, is hosting a series of spooky events in the lead up to Hallowe’en.

Families with little monsters are invited to visit the witches cavern complete with glow in the dark spooky delights, as well as take part in whole host of Halloween inspired activities from pumpkin decorating to messy Halloween crafts.

The family fun continues on Saturday between 10am and 2pm as the centre encourages ghoulish guest to come dressed to scare to meet their spooktacular characters.

There will also be free face painting and a rock pool school giving kids the chance to explore witches caves and handle creepy creatures from the dark sea.

Sharon Thomson, marketing manager for The Beacon Centre comments: “The school holidays can be a struggle for parents who want to keep the kids entertained but don’t want to spend a fortune on activities.

“We hope families will enjoy our series of spooky free events and workshops this half term and get in the Halloween spirit.”

For further information about Kids Club and The Beacon Shopping Centre, please visit www.thebeaconcentre.co.uk/whats-happening/