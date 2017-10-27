Hallowe’en fun at station market

A host of Hallowe’en fun will be taking place at a popular station market.

Spooky goings-on will be happening at the monthly Whitley Bay Green Beans Community Market.

The event, on Sunday at Whitley Bay Metro Station from 10am to 3pm, will have a Hallowe’en theme.

All are welcome to come and create scary Halloween pumpkins or just browse the stalls.

The market offers a diverse range of products and services from locally sourced organic food, arts, crafts, up-cycled furniture and much more.

The Hallowe’en lanterns created at the market will later be displayed in the Station Masters Community Garden.

The Green Beans even lay on their own entertainment with local musicians serenading market goers and Metro passengers alike.

Market organiser Duika Burges Watson said: “The Green Beans market has now established as a regular date in the community calendar.

“It’s a wonderful addition to a growing range of community projects including the Station Masters Garden which is well worth a visit and just seconds away from the market.”

The Green Beans market is held on the last Sunday of the month.

For more info about forthcoming events or to book a stall contact greenbeansmarket@gmail.com