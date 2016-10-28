Hallowe’en fun day to support Freya

A Hallowe’en fun day is being held to raise funds for a girl battling cancer.

Staff at B&Q, in Wallsend, are holding the event on Saturday.

They are aiming to raise money for Freya, a four-year-old girl who has been diagnosed with diffuse intrinsic pontine giloma (DIPG) – a form of brain tumour.

Freya will be starting six weeks’ worth of radiotherapy on October 31.

From 10am to 2pm, shoppers can take part in a host of activities, cake sales, raffles, staff dressing up, and more.

Freya’s father Mark Amis was a unit manager at the store and still works for B&Q.

The fun day will raise both money and awareness of Freya and her condition.

Money will go towards making treasured memories for both her and her family.

Donations can also be made via a Gofundme page, search ‘Dream Big For Freya’.