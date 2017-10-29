Hallowe’en fun planned at shopping centre

Spooky goings-on are taking place at a shopping centre.

The Forum Shopping Centre, in Wallsend, is to put on a series of scary screenings at its first outdoor cinema event.

Children can attend the centre between 4pm and 5pm on Tuesday, October 31, to try their hand at pumpkin carving, create their own witches/wizards hats, and meet spooky characters.

They can also get their picture taken.

At 5pm, Casper the Friendly Ghost will be on the big screen, followed by a 7pm screening of The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Nick Lambert, centre manager, said: “We’re very excited to unveil our first open cinema at the shopping centre and what better way to do so than with a Family Fright Night! Bring a blanket, rug or chair to get comfy on and enjoy a variety of hot drinks.”

The Forum’s Family Fright Night is free to attend as part of the centre’s Kids Club loyalty scheme which launched earlier this summer and aims to enhance the shopping experience for families.

Free tickets can be redeemed prior to the event from Milligans bakery in the shopping centre.

For further information about Kids Club and The Forum Shopping Centre, visit www.theforumshoppingcentre.co.uk